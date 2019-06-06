All funding will be provided as grants, interest-free loans or equity investments … unique opportunity to support and celebrate the small businesses that serve as the cornerstones of Detroit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
15 Entrepreneurs Set to Compete for a Share of $1.2 Million in Funding at 3rd Annual Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day
All funding will be provided as grants, interest-free loans or equity investments … unique opportunity to support and celebrate the small businesses that serve as the cornerstones of Detroit …