According to a 2023 Small Business Survey, 54% of small and mid-sized business owners start their business with personal funds with 79% needing less than $100,000 to start their business and 43% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 15 funding options to start a new small business - February 9, 2024
- Bankwell Bank pilots generative AI in small-business lending - February 8, 2024
- 6 Best Fast Business Loans For Quick Cash - February 8, 2024