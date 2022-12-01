The defendants, including two from Long Island, collectively stole more than $1.5 million from the federal Small Business Administration and financial institutions that issued SBA-guaranteed COVID-19 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Feds: 17 NYC, State Employees Charged in Connection to COVID-19 Relief Loans Fraud - November 30, 2022
- NYC, NY state employees among 17 charged in $1.5M COVID relief loan fraud scheme - November 30, 2022
- 19 New Yorkers indicted for lying on applications for pandemic business loans, feds say - November 30, 2022