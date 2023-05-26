Small Business Administration employee Lakeith Faulkner filed more than $11 million worth of fraudulent loans for borrowers in exchange for pay.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- $2.3 million Covid relief loan scam goes wrong | Holly Springs SBA employee sentenced to prison - May 26, 2023
- Bayville Adventure Park Owner Pleads Guilty In COVID Loan Scheme: Feds - May 25, 2023
- Local banks are lifeline for small business — America’s economic engine. They need government support. - May 25, 2023