The 2 former Boeing employees told the court they accepted responsibility for their actions. They also said they’ve been affected in ways, personally and professionally, that they never saw coming.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program - September 25, 2022
- Opinion/Your Turn: ‘Breathing space’: Student loan debt is a means of control, coercion - September 25, 2022
- Community First gets $10M from U.S. Treasury to help small businesses, lower income households - September 24, 2022