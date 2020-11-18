Many San Diego small businesses say they’re facing closure and won’t survive another lockdown without more stimulus money. NBC 7 Investigates also learned that those businesses likely won’t find much …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 2,300 Small Businesses Got Help From the City. Now They Need More - November 17, 2020
- Small Business Loan - November 17, 2020
- 6 Houston-area men charged in scheme that used more than 80 fraudulent loan applications to $16M in COVID-relief funds, feds say - November 17, 2020