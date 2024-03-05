The Indiana Economic Development Corp. distributed $29 million Tuesday to a loan participation program meant to financially support underserved entrepreneurs and Hoosier small businesses with loans …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- $29M loan program to connect entrepreneurs with funds for growth - March 5, 2024
- Best small business loans in March 2024 - March 5, 2024
- 6 Best Unsecured Business Loans of 2024 - March 5, 2024