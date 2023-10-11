The trio received a total of $2,175,717.83 in low interest loans meant for distressed small businesses during 2020 and 2021.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Dozens of Broward Sheriff’s employees face charges of fleecing federal pandemic loan program - October 11, 2023
- 3 N.J. residents admit running $2M COVID relief scheme using phony businesses - October 11, 2023
- Instant loan scam blackmails with sextortion, steals data, drives suicide - October 11, 2023