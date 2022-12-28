You may even decide to buy a home in a small town. In 2022, the share of homes purchased in a small town reached an all-time high of 29%, according to recent data from the National Association of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 3 Pros and Cons of Buying a Home in a Small Town - December 28, 2022
- Banks’ GNPAs in micro, small enterprise loans stood at 16.8% in FY22: RBI - December 28, 2022
- Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for business debt and cash flow - December 28, 2022