The funding is lasting longer because many large firms have already received relief and the SBA banned the tech that was overwhelming its system.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 3 reasons you should still apply for a PPP loan — and why more small businesses are getting approved in the second round - May 14, 2020
- Important Updates To The PPP May Equal More Money For Your Small Business - May 14, 2020
- Big San Francisco landlord got loan from small-business relief fund - May 14, 2020