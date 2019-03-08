4.74% Ongoing Effective Rate For 25-Year ‘504 Loan’ Financing Means More Small Businesses Are Eligible To Buy Buildings, Fixed Assets

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Growing small businesses considering investment in fixed assets don’t have to view the current prime rate, now at 5.5%, as a roadblock to growth – especially …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: