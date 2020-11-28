She serves as an intermediary to support small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, providing an overview of grants and loans to expand financial assistance for small-business owners.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New IRS rule will push many US small businesses to the brink - November 28, 2020
- 40 Under 40 honoree: Nkiruka Ohaegbu with U.S. Small Business Administration - November 27, 2020
- Struggling Bay Area small businesses need your help to survive amid pandemic, Black Friday deals - November 27, 2020