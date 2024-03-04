Aside from rising interest rates and lenders tightening requirements, a 2023 Federal Reserve study revealed that in 2022 a lower percentage of women were approved for small business loans than men. So …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 5 best small business loans for women of 2024 - March 4, 2024
- How To Solve The Credit Crisis For Minority Small Business Owners - March 4, 2024
- Loan scheme launched for small and medium sized firms - March 4, 2024