From $52,000 watches to six-figure Italian sports cars, some crooks are making it easy to detect fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program, a $525 billion effort to help small businesses remain open …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- $62 Million in Small Business Aid Fraud Just the ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ - August 28, 2020
- DC Buzz: Companies tied to DeLauro, Streicker got small business loans - August 28, 2020
- Small Business Leases Six Trump Billboards After Getting PPP Loan - August 28, 2020