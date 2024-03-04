which aims to invest in 800 small businesses nationally and support 10,500 jobs. BCRS will offer CIEF investment to SMEs across the West Midlands and Wales who are unable to access finance from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- £62m investment fund to fuel 800 small businesses - March 4, 2024
- Business Loans for Beauty Salons: Weighing Your Funding Options - March 4, 2024
- Best small business loans in February 2024 - March 4, 2024