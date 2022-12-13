Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief - December 13, 2022
- Louisiana business owner faces 10 years in federal prison for PPP loan fraud, officials say - December 13, 2022
- CNB Financial to launch division focused on women business leaders - December 13, 2022