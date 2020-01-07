In the last two years, Smedco has disbursed over $30 million.” Mr Mushaikwa encouraged small and medium enterprises to apply for loans that suit their business requirements and their capacity to repay …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small businesses affected by bushfires will be granted interest-free loans of up to $500,000 - January 7, 2020
- $90m earmarked for small businesses - January 7, 2020
- Loan Helps an Anytime Fitness Location Open in Las Vegas, New Mexico - January 7, 2020