Some of the smaller public companies receiving coronavirus hardship loans said they needed the money to keep employees from losing their jobs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- A Dozen Public Companies Give Back $160 Million in Small-Business Stimulus Money. Others Say They’ll Keep It. - April 25, 2020
- Small business owners gear up for another go at anxiety-inducing Paycheck Protection Program - April 25, 2020
- US banks made a quick $10 billion in 2 weeks by processing small businesses loans from the government, says report - April 25, 2020