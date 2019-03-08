Solidly profitable, the bank mainly makes agricultural and small commercial loans. In Leland, the bank is an important part of the town, which features two small business strips, Mayor Shumway says. T…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- A fight over small-town banking erupts in the prairie - March 8, 2019
- Redwood Trust completes acquisition of real estate investment loan originator 5 Arches - March 8, 2019
- 4.74% Ongoing Effective Rate For 25-Year ‘504 Loan’ Financing Means More Small Businesses Are Eligible To Buy Buildings, Fixed Assets - March 8, 2019