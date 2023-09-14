This employer-sponsored student loan repayment assistance is tax-free because the IRS doesn’t consider the assistance provided by the employer to be taxable income for the employee. However, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Opinion: Small businesses at risk if deadline for CEBA repayment not extended - September 14, 2023
- A Little-Known Tax-Free Way To Help Pay Your Student Loan - September 14, 2023
- Nelnet Bank Student Loans Review 2023 - September 14, 2023