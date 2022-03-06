A Magic Johnson Affiliate Funded a Small-Business Lender. That Lender’s CEO Now Faces Fraud Charges

Federal prosecutors have filed fraud charges against Rafael Martinez, the CEO of MBE Capital Partners, a PPP lender that received funding from a company affiliated with basketball legend Magic Johnson …
