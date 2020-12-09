A Maine Farm No One Has Heard of Received $1.2M PPP Loan

A Paycheck Protection Program loan for nearly $1.2 million issued to an organic farm operator allegedly located in western Maine has raised suspicion after a massive disclosure of federal records …
