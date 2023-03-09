The Republican senator from Oklahoma claimed to have paid himself a humble salary during a heated argument with the head of the Teamsters.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- A senator who ran a multimillion-dollar plumbing business claimed he only took a $50,000 salary. His financial statements show otherwise. - March 8, 2023
- Small businesses return to traditional credit sources — with a new twist - March 8, 2023
- The ERC and more: 10 small-business tax credits every owner should know about in 2023 - March 8, 2023