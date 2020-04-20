To spend time and money on the application and to then get nothing is really a punch in the gut,” said one small retailer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban on Shake Shack initially taking small business loan: ‘You’re going to kill your brand’ - April 20, 2020
- Coronavirus ‘save small business’ grant program launched by US Chamber of Commerce - April 20, 2020
- “A slap in the face”: Small businesses got no PPP loans while chains like Shake Shack got millions - April 20, 2020