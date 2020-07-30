The survey results, based on a poll of 500 small-business owners in mid-July, come as congressional lawmakers debate how best to help businesses (and households) that are struggling amid continuing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- A third of small-business owners have tapped personal funds to stay afloat, survey finds - July 30, 2020
- How to Get a Bank Loan for Your Small Business - July 30, 2020
- White America Got a Head Start on Small-Business Virus Relief - July 30, 2020