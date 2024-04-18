The woman insists that the man, who she said was her uncle, was still alive when they entered the bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- A woman in Brazil was arrested after she seemingly attempted to get a dead body in a wheelchair to sign for a bank loan - April 18, 2024
- How a new program will help small Memphis businesses boost crime prevention efforts - April 18, 2024
- Machine pistol suspect now facing COVID-19 fraud charges for loan - April 18, 2024