Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government will launch a plan to extend zero interest loans with no collateral to small and midsized companies reeling amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Abe unveils zero-interest loan plan for virus-hit small businesses in Japan
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government will launch a plan to extend zero interest loans with no collateral to small and midsized companies reeling amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The …