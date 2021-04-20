In Dayton alone, KeyBank originated more than 400 small business loans under $1 million last year — nearly one-third of which supported businesses in low- and moderate-income communities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Access to capital: Here’s what KeyBank is doing to strengthen minority-owned businesses in Dayton
In Dayton alone, KeyBank originated more than 400 small business loans under $1 million last year — nearly one-third of which supported businesses in low- and moderate-income communities.