In Georgia, access to finance remains a major challenge for small businesses, hindering the country’s growth potential, Ivana Fernandes Duarte, IFC’s Regional Manager for the South Caucasus told Trend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia – IFC - November 27, 2021
- State, Anne Arundel Leaders Tour Annapolis For Small Business Saturday - November 27, 2021
- Does Nc Require A Business License For Uber? - November 27, 2021