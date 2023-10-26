It focuses on microloans to minority and low-income communities as well as providing mentoring and educational resources to help small businesses succeed. Accion’s starting loan amounts of $5,000 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Accion Opportunity Fund Small Business Loans: 2023 Review - October 26, 2023
- Student debt activists buy off millions in loans, then cancel them - October 25, 2023
- Lima to host business funding workshop - October 25, 2023