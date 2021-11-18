The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million loan to Bangladesh to provide financing for cottage, micro, and small-sized enterprises (CMSEs).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ADB Approves $150 Million Loan to Support Small Enterprises in Bangladesh - November 18, 2021
- DP Ruto Rides on Raila’s HELB Loan Promise - November 18, 2021
- San Francisco Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for $368,800 in Pandemic Relief Loan Fraud and Impersonating Attorneys - November 17, 2021