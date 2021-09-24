The Asian Development Bank has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to support Bangladesh’s economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ADB Approves $250 Million Loan for Bangladesh Economic Recovery Program - September 24, 2021
- Business Impact NW - September 24, 2021
- Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, is Set to Speak at the Lend360 Conference - September 24, 2021