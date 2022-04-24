ADB considering loan to Maldives bank to help nation’s MSMEs: Ashok Lavasa

The Asian Development Bank is considering giving a loan to a Maldivian bank, according to ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships Ashok Lavasa. Speaking to PTI …
