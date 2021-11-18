ADB grants $150mn loan for Covid-hit small enterprises in Bangladesh

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million loan for Bangladesh — to provide financing for cottage, micro, and small-sized enterprises (CMSEs) operated by youths, returning migrant …
