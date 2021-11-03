The Asian Development Bank and Zhujiang Financial Leasing Company Limited signed a $40 million loan equivalent to CNY258 million, to expand the company’s long-term lease funding for small and medium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ADB, Zhujiang Financial Leasing Sign $40 Million Loan to Support SMEs In People’s Republic of China - November 2, 2021
- How can I get an installment loan in Arkansas with no credit check? - November 2, 2021
- How can I get an installment loan in Indiana with no credit check? - November 2, 2021