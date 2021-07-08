AfDB disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘Nigeria: African Development Bank bolsters women-empowered businesses with $50m loan to FCMB bank’. It said 30 per cent of the funds was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
AfDB approves $50m loan for Nigerian women businesses
AfDB disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘Nigeria: African Development Bank bolsters women-empowered businesses with $50m loan to FCMB bank’. It said 30 per cent of the funds was …