Philanthropists and companies are pouring money into community-development financial institutions to try to close the racial wealth gap.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Affordable Loans for Nonprofit Are ‘Having a Moment’ - December 8, 2020
- Itasca Bank’s ‘community first’ philosophy pays off for small businesses - December 8, 2020
- Maine organic farm no one has heard of received $1 million emergency loan - December 8, 2020