In #fintech news, @Square’s test of personal loans to Cash App users could be a powerful competitor to payday loans and credit-card advances.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Greater Milwaukee Foundation offers $1 million in small business loans - May 7, 2021
- Orange County man arrested on charges alleging he fraudulently obtained $5 million in COVID-relief PPP loans - May 7, 2021
- After big success with business loans, Square tests personal loans to Cash App users - May 7, 2021