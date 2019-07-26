“Small businesses account for about 4,500-5,000 of … to life the authorities at least should grant them tax holidays and loans with preferential interest rates, Vasilyeva claimed. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- After floods, small businesses in Irkutsk Region are crying for help - July 26, 2019
- AIB takes €61m hit amid customer loan errors - July 26, 2019
- The new banking code looks impressive, but what does it mean for small businesses? - July 25, 2019