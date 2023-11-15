AIB has managed to shift most of its remaining crisis-era problem loans, after selling a portfolio of mainly commercial property debt for about €100 million to US distress debt giant Cerberus and loan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- AIB sheds most remaining crisis-era problem loans to Cerberus for €100m - November 15, 2023
- Herriman man accused of lying on COVID-19 loan applications, misusing $180,000 - November 15, 2023
- Best loans for business owners with bad credit in November 2023 - November 14, 2023