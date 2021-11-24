AIB revealed on Tuesday (November 23, 2021) that it has decided to sell its British small business loan book to London-headquartered Fintech challenger Allica Bank. But the £600 million (appr. €715 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- AIB to Sell UK Small Business Loan Book to London’s Fintech Challenger Allica Bank - November 24, 2021
- Montana steakhouse owner admits using a $75,000 COVID-19 disaster relief loan to buy vintage cars - November 24, 2021
- BitX Funding Helps Clients Find the Right Lender and Loan for Them - November 24, 2021