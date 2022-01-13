Air Force Member, Wife Plead Guilty to Starting Fake Businesses to Get $5.1M in COVID Funds

Malik Mitchum, 26, and Jenna Mitchum, 25, formerly of Hampton, Virginia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of conspiracy to commit $5.1 million in wire fraud affecting a financial institution, …
