If you are a local small business who benefited from the vital tax exemption as a result of accepting federal PPP loans — please do not thank state Rep. Susan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Akland didn’t support business loans, fire hall - August 1, 2021
- Minority Business Enterprise program preparing for second grant round - July 31, 2021
- BQ Explains: Why Some Indian Businesses Are Seeing Their Current Accounts Frozen - July 31, 2021