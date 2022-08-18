The digital bank has given investors some big targets to think about and is going full steam ahead on a $25 million raising.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Alex Bank pitches $1b loans and deposits in Series D funding round - August 18, 2022
- PNC builds initiative supporting minority business development - August 18, 2022
- Northumberland sustainable tourism business flourishes with new romantic getaway - August 18, 2022