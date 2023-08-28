ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A minority-owned small business in Lehigh County is getting a boost from the state to expand operations. This Life Forever, a distillery at 841 N. Gilmore Street in Allentown, was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Allentown distillery gets $175K loan to expand business - August 28, 2023
- Dublin tech CEO sentenced to two years in prison for PPP loan scheme - August 27, 2023
- SBA offers loans for Maui homeowners, business owners affected by wildfires - August 27, 2023