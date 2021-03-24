Almost half of small businesses fear closing before end of Q2

Details: 41% of all small business owners say they only have one month or less … 74% report significant problems receiving their PPP funds, while only 26% say the PPP provided their loans quickly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Which small businesses received COVID-19 relief grants, loans? Here’s what you need to know - March 24, 2021
- El Paso area businesses received $19.9M in local COVID-19 relief grants, loans. Here’s how it was dispersed - March 24, 2021
- Blue Ridge Bank Assists More Than 4,000 Small Businesses with 2021 PPP Loans - March 24, 2021