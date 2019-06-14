Making loans to the small businesses selling through its website seemed like a straightforward win for Amazon. After all, the US tech giant has granular trading data to help it assess the credit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Amazon seeks to revive its faltering loans business - June 13, 2019
- Vail Board of Realtors donates to county loan fund - June 13, 2019
- African Americans are held back the most by student loan debt. Here’s a solution. - June 13, 2019