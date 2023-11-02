Amazon is rolling out its first buy now, pay later checkout option for small business owners via fintech player Affirm, CNBC has learned.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Amazon to unveil buy now, pay later option from Affirm for small business owners - November 2, 2023
- 4 in 10 Small Business Owners Say Job Openings Are Hard to Fill. Here Are 3 Ways to Attract Talent - November 2, 2023
- 800,000 student-loan borrowers missed payments because their servicer failed to meet its ‘basic obligation.’ Here’s what happens now. - November 2, 2023