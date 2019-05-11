The company issued more than $1 billion in short-term loans to preselected third-party sellers … Only about 10% — nearly 200,000 small and medium businesses — chalked up more than $100,000 in annual …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Amazon touts small-businesses’ success on its site - May 10, 2019
- DeSantis announces Rebuild Florida Business Loan program - May 10, 2019
- Oak Creek entrepreneur named Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year - May 10, 2019