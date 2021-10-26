American Riviera Bank Reports 20% Core Loan Growth

American Riviera Bank (OTCQX: ARBV) announced today unaudited net income of $9,082,000 ($1.77 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This represents an 82% increase in net income …
